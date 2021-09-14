Himachal CM to meet top BJP leadership in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will be visiting the national capital on Tuesday, sources said.



According to sources, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister will meet BJP's national President JP Nadda, BJP Himachal Pradesh President Suresh Kashyap and state general secretary Pavan Rana in New Delhi.

The visit has also fuelled speculation that there may be an impending change in the leadership in the state as Thakur had visited the national capital on September 8.

It is learnt that discussion regarding the Assembly polls, scheduled for next year, is expected to take place at the meeting. (ANI)

