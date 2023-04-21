Himachal: Congress MLA demands compensation for apple growers after crops suffer damages in hailstorm

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], (ANI): Congress MLA Kuldeep Rathore on Thursday said that the Himachal Pradesh government should provide proper compensation to the apple growers after their crops have been damaged due to rain and hailstorm in the last several days.

In a statement issued to the press, MLA Kuldeep Rathore said, "In Shimla district, due to rain and hailstorm for the last several days, crops have suffered heavy damage at many places. In Jadoon Panchayat of Narkanda, which falls under the Theog assembly constituency, apple plants have suffered a lot due to the hailstorm that occurred last day".

"In this regard, State Government should give proper compensation to compensate for the loss caused to the apple crops," it added.



He further said that a team from the Department of Horticulture should be sent to Upper Shimla for inspection in this regard.

"A team of Horticulture Department should be sent to Upper Shimla for inspection. They should assess where and how much damage has happened and prepare a complete report. Apple is the main source of the economy and livelihood of the people of Upper Shimla as it is a year-round crop," the press note mentioned.

He also urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to send instructions to the department immediately and immediately send a team to take stock of the situation.

"Gardeners work hard day and night for this. But their crops often get damaged due to weather conditions. In many places, even apple plants have been affected. He also urged Chief Minister Sukhu to send instructions to the department and immediately send a team to take stock of the situation," it said. (ANI)

