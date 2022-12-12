Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri calls on Governor Arlekar

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Newly-appointed Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri called on Governor RV Arlekar on Monday.

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday took oath as the new Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh. Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the opposition, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.



"We will deliver on our promises to the public in the first Cabinet meeting. The Old Pension Scheme will be restored...Earlier people said Congress will not come to power in any state, but today we have stopped BJP's 'rath'," Agnihotri told ANI after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Himachal Pradesh was attended by top leaders of Congress including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (ANI)

