Himachal deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri receives warm welcome in his home district

Una (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri was accorded a rousing welcome on reaching his home district Una for the first time after assuming the post of Deputy CM in the newly-elected government in the hill state on Tuesday.

At Mehatpur, the entry gate of the Una district, thousands of people welcomed him. The people gathered at different places also distributed sweets. He was welcomed by the local people at about 50 places in Haroli Assembly Constituency including Dehlan, Bahdala, Una, and Ghaluwal.

On the occasion, Agnihotri said that all-round development of the state was the topmost priority of the State government. He expressed his gratitude to the people of Una district and especially Haroli Assembly Constituency for their support in the assembly elections.





MLAs Sudarshan Bablu, Chaitanya Sharma, and Devendra Kumar Bhutto, District Congress President Ranjit Singh Rana, Mandal President Haroli Vinod Kumar Bittu, Former MLA Satpal Singh Raizada and Congress Party office bearers were also present to welcome the Deputy Chief Minister.

On December 11, Mukesh Agnihotri, former leader of the opposition, also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

"We will deliver on our promises to the public in the first Cabinet meeting. The Old Pension Scheme will be restored...Earlier people said Congress will not come to power in any state, but today we have stopped BJP's 'rath'," Agnihotri told ANI after taking oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Himachal Pradesh was attended by top leaders of Congress including President Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (ANI)

