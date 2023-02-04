Himachal govt's priority is to strengthen rural economy: CM Sukhu

Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said strengthening the rural economy is the priority of the state government.

Addressing the public meeting at Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, Chief Minister Sukhu said that the State government will take necessary steps for the all-round development of district Hamirpur.

He said that Dr Radhakrishnan Hamirpur Medical College would emerge as a pioneering college in the state and it will be equipped with the latest technologies. He said that after the construction of this college, people will not have to visit other hospitals for specialized services. He also announced the opening of a Nursing College in the Medical College.



The Chief Minister said that adequate funds would be provided in the budget to construct a new bus stand at Hamirpur. While announcing the opening of a big indoor stadium in Hamirpur, he said that the government would provide an adequate budget for its construction.

Sukhu said that the State government was determined to make Himachal the most developed state of the country. He said that in the very first meeting of the cabinet, the state government restored the old pension by fulfilling the demand of 1.36 lakh employees. The process has also started to provide Rs 1,500 per month to women.

The Chief Minister emphasized that the state government will fulfil all its promises in a phased manner.

He said that a provision of Rs 1,000 crore is being made to strengthen the rural economy. The government would buy cow milk from farmers at the rate of Rs 80 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs 100 per litre. He said that the motto of the present state government is not to enjoy the power but to bring 'Vyavstha Parivartan' in the state for which active cooperation of people is necessary.

The state's economic situation will be back on track only through collective efforts, he said. (ANI)

