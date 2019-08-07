Himachal, Haryana CMs condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday condoled the death of senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who passed away in New Delhi last night. She was 67.

Thakur dubbed the demise of Swaraj as an end of a glorious chapter in Indian politics.

He also said "Swaraj was a great leader, an astute stateswoman and above all, a kindhearted person, loved and respected by all. The nation would always remain indebted for her contribution towards society and the country."

According to sources at AIIMS Delhi, the 67-year-old Swaraj was feeling restless at 9 pm and reached the hospital at around 9:30 pm in an ambulance yesterday. A team of doctors tried to revive her for 70 to 80 minutes but failed in their attempt. She was declared dead at 10:50 pm.

Khattar expressing grief said: "her contribution for Haryana and India will never be forgotten."

"Apart from being a tall leader, she was an experienced politician. Her contribution to Haryana and India will never be forgotten. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss," Khattar said. (ANI)

