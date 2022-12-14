Himachal Pradesh: BJP warns Congress against rollback of 'pro-people' decisions

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): The BJP has warned of an aggressive movement against the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh if they withdraw the welfare-oriented decisions of the previous Jairam Thakur government in the hill-state.

The BJP, however, assured that it will play the role of a constructive Opposition in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Shimla on Tuesday, the chief Spokesperson of the BJP, Randhir Sharma, said the party would respect the mandate of the people of Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly elections.

He said the people have entrusted the role of Opposition to the BJP and it will fulfil the role with utmost sincerity and will raise issues of public interest with the government.

"This was the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh that the incumbent lost the Assembly elections by a margin of less than one per cent. Only 37,574 votes separated the Congress and the BJP in the final tally. We literally fell short by inches," Sharma said.

He added that the BJP has conveyed its best wishes to newly elected Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and will discharge its responsibilities as the primary Opposition party.

"If the Congress government works in the interest of Himachal and its people, the BJP will extend full cooperation. But if it works against the people, the BJP will mount protests in public interest," he said.

"I am sorry to say that the decisions taken by the chief minister on the very first day after taking charge were anti-people and an insult to voters. The move to review decisions taken by the previous government is unfortunate," Sharma said.



He said keeping in mind the interests of the people, the BJP government had opened many institutions under various departments and had also upgraded them.

"All this was done in public interest. However, as soon as they came to power, the Congress decided to de-notify all those institutions. It was a dictatorial decision," he said.

He claimed that all the decisions that were taken by the previous BJP government at its very first Cabinet meeting in the state were pro-people.

"Social security pension for the elderly, above 70 years, was increased by removing theage-limit condition. Financial allocations were made for the construction of Gau Sadans. All decisions were taken in the interest of the people. However, this government has begun its term with vengeful decisions. This is unfortunate," he said.

"They have got a chance to serve the people of the state and shouldn't take decisions that go against them. If the Congress takes such anti-people decisions, the BJP will protest at every level," Sharma said.

BJP spokesperson claimed that the Congress wants to install a plaque at the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang with the name of Sonia Gandhi inscribed on it.

"We want to remind them that Sonia Gandhi had only done 'Bhoomi Pujan' (ground breaking ritual) and the rest of the work was done by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and the Central government," he said.

He warned the Congress government against removing the the plaque of Vajpayee, saying the BJP will come out on the streets and protest,

BJP state vice president Payal Vaidya and spokesperson Karn Nanda were also present at the press conference. (ANI)

