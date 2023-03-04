Himachal Pradesh cabinet decides to engage 780 ASHA workers under National Health Mission

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh state cabinet in a meeting held here on Friday has decided to engage 780 ASHA workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) on an incentive basis to provide affordable and reliable healthcare to the people, as they function as health activists at the community level.

The cabinet has also given its nod to the guidelines for the engagement of ASHA facilitators under the Community Process Programme in NHM.

Besides, the cabinet has also taken a slew of other measures aimed at public welfare, which included the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and repealing of the two previously established orders.

A state press release detailing the fine print of the cabinet meeting stated, "The Cabinet decided to transfer an amount of Rs 600 to all the girls, the Schedule Caste (SC), Schedule Tribe (ST) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) boys of 1st to 8th classes through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), either in the name of the student or mother, in lieu of providing them free School Uniform, which would benefit about 3.70 lakh students in the State."



In another announcement, the Cabinet has given the go-ahead to lease out the toll barriers under the Himachal Pradesh Tolls Act, 1975 by way of auction-cum tender process for the year 2023-24.

It further stated, Approval was accorded by the Cabinet to rationalize the engineering staff of the Forest Department and the services of 26 engineering staff would be absorbed into Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Vibhag, HP State Industrial Development Corporation, HP State Electricity Board and HP Power Corporation Ltd.

The Cabinet also provided its nod to merge excised civil areas from the limits of Yol Khas Cantonment Board with the adjoining Gram Panchayats of Rakkar, Baghni, Tangorti Khas and Narwana Khas.

Apart from it the Cabinet also approved repealing of Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahari Samman Adhiniyam, 2021 and Himachal Pradesh Loktantra Prahari Samman Niyam, 2022.

It also decided to fill up one post of Assistant Professor of Community Medicine Department in Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, Mandi to facilitate the patients of the area. (ANI)

