Himachal Pradesh cabinet decides to implement 'Old Pension Scheme', to benefit 1.36 Lakh employees

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh cabinet has finalized the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to benefit 1.36 lakh employees. Besides announcing the new appointment into the Government service to bring under the ambit of the OPS, here on Friday.

In the meeting presided over by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that the employees will also be brought under the ambit of GPF and those employees under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), who have retired after 15 May 2003, will be given OPS from the prospective date, an official Himachal Pradesh government statement said.

It stated that post the necessary amendments in the rules, the contribution by the government and the employees under NPS will stop from April 1 2023, implying no deductions will be made from their salary under NPS from April 1 2023.



The government has also kept the provision of NPS active asking the employees to give their consent to the government if they want to be governed under the NPS.

It has also detailed that the government will spend an additional amount of Rs 1000 crores in fiscal 2023-24 in the implementation of OPS, further asking the finance department to amend the rules and issue the necessary instructions in this regard.



The cabinet has also passed a resolution to be sent to the Union Government to return an amount of Rs. 8000 crores under the NPS, to the state. (ANI)

