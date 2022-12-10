Himachal Pradesh: CM-designate Sukhu meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, along with other senior Congress leaders on Saturday arrived at Raj Bhawan to meet Governor RV Arlekar and stake claim to form the government in the state.

Sukhu was accompanied by Congress state chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, Chhattisgarh CM and state observer Bhupesh Baghel and other Congress leaders at the Raj Bhavan.

The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 1.30 pm on Sunday, Raj Bhavan sources told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, the four-time Congress MLA was selected by the high-command as the party's choice for CM.

Baghel said the high-command had chosen Sukhu as the leader of the legislature party while Mukesh Agnihotri will be the deputy chief minister.



Sukhu, 58, lauded Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after being announced as the CM, saying that the party will fulfil all its campaign promises.

He added that the new government will "bring change" to the state.

"I am thankful to Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and the people of the state. Our government will bring change. It is my responsibility to fulfil all the promises we made to the people of Himachal Pradesh. We have to work for the development of the state," he said.

Sukhu said he and deputy Mukesh Agnihotri will work 'as a team'.

"Deputy CM-designate Mukesh Agnihotri and I will work as a team. I started my political career at the age of 17. I will never be able to forget what the Congress party has done for me," he said.

Congress won the Assembly polls in the state, winning 40 seats. (ANI)

