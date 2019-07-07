Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore investment opportunities in state

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

During the meeting, it was decided that Reliance Industries would explore investment opportunity in agro-horticulture produce, Jio networking, sports sector, tourist resorts and setting up of mobile assembly units in the state, an official statement said.

Senior officers of the state were present during the meeting.

"Due to its diverse topography and varied climatic conditions the state had the scope of cultivation of various types of fruits, vegetables, and cereals. Himachal Pradesh, known as 'apple state', is now poised to become fruit bowl of the country," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying in the official release.

He also said that there was immense potential of investment in agro-based industries besides setting up of controlled atmosphere centres (CAC) in the State.

According to the official statement, the Chief Minister invited Reliance Industries to invest in the sports sector. The Chief Minister said that being a hilly State, the youth of the State are hard working and full of stamina.

He also informed the delegation that the state government has identified about 80 bighas of land at Sarah near Gaggal in Kangra district where a sports centre of excellence could be developed.

"The Chief Minister said that the Government has also identified a prime piece of land at Baddi in Solan district where Reliance industries could set up its mobile assembly units. He said that the State Government would ensure all possible assistance to Reliance Industries for setting up of this unit," the official statement added. (ANI)

