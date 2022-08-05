Himachal Pradesh Congress to protest outside Raj Bhavan on price rise

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] August 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Congress will protest in state Raj Bhavan on Friday against inflation and unemployment as part of the party's nationwide protest.

Congress leader Alka Lamba told the media that Congress MPs will march to Rashtrapati Bhavan against the policies of the central government which have led to price rise.

She said the Himachal Pradesh unit will protest outside the Raj Bhavan.

"The entire country is suffering due to inflation and unemployment. Congress is on the streets against the anti-people policies of the BJP government. The central government is misusing institutions like ED and other investigative agencies to suppress the opposition parties. We are not afraid of this," she said.

Earlier in the day Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told the media in Delhi that the frequent raids by the Central agencies on Opposition leaders are an attempt by the government to intimidate the Opposition. (ANI)