Himachal Pradesh: Indu Goswami quits as BJP's Mahila Morcha president

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 19 (ANI): Indu Goswami, president of BJP's Mahila Morcha in the state, resigned from her post on Friday.

Her resignation has been accepted by the state unit BJP president Satpal Singh Satti.

Satti said Goswami resigned from the post voluntarily, which has been accepted.

He also informed that Dhaneshwari Thakur has been appointed the working president of the Mahila Morcha unit.

Thakur's appointment comes into force with immediate effect, said Satti said. (ANI)

