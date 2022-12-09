Himachal Pradesh: Political drama starts in Shimla, slogan raised in favour of Pratibha Singh as CM candidate

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Within a day of Congress securing a majority in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, tensions started boiling over the Chief Ministerial candidate, as supporters of Congress Himachal chief Pratibha Singh gathered and sloganeered in her support.

The supporters of Pratibha Singh gathered outside the Congress Shimla headquarters in huge numbers and demanded her appointment as the Chief Minister of the state.

A supporter said that if she is not appointed the chief minister, it will be a "huge mistake" on the high command's part.

"If Congress has been able to get 40 seats in the state, it is because of the leadership of Rani Pratibha Singh. The post of Chief Minister should only go to someone from the family of Virbhadra Singh. If it doesn't happen, then it will be a huge mistake on the party of party high command," she said.

Another supported claimed that if Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu would have been the state chief, Congress would have got only "15-16 seats".



"The royal family has developed the whole state. It has the connect throughout the state. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu would have been the state chief, Congress would have just got 15-16 seats. We have got this victory only under the leadership of Rani Sahiba, and we appeal to the high command to make her the CM," he said.

Slogans like "Apni mukhyamantri kaisi ho...Rani Sahiba jaisi ho" (Our CM should be like Rani Sahiba) and "1...2...3...4...Holy Lodge saatvi baar" (We want a CM from the 'Holy Lodge' for the seventh time) echoed outside the Congress headquarters in Shimla, as the supporters showcased their support for the wife of Former Congress CM.

One of the supporters said, "Congress has won the elections under her leadership, and she should get her due credit."

"We want to see 'Rani Sahiba' as the Chief Minister, as only she can work in the best interest of the state," another supporter said.

On Thursday, Congress came out victorious in the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh by winning 40 seats, while the BJP could manage only 25 seats.

However, finalizing its chief ministerial candidate for Himachal Pradesh appears to be a sticky task for Congress with various aspirants in the fray including Pratibha Singh, widow of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, former state party chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri. (ANI)

