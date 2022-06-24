Himanta Biswa Sarma invites Uddhav Thackeray for 'vacation' in Assam

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): As rebel Shiv Sena MLAs and some Independents legislators from Maharashtra continue to camp in Assam, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday invited his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray to come to Assam for a "vacation".

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Sarma said, "If the rebel MLAs stay in Assam for more days, then it is a good thing for me. I invite everyone. He (Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray) should also come to Assam for vacation. I invite all the MLAs of the country to come to Assam."

Further, the Assam Chief Minister brushed off allegations of hosting Maharashtastra rebel MLAs in Guwahati saying that he could not stop anyone from visiting his state.

Speaking on the opposition's jibe related to violation of federal structure, he said, "How can I stop people from coming to a hotel? Can I tell you not to come to a hotel in Assam because there is a federal structure in the country? I am happy when anyone comes to Assam, they can stay as long as they want," he added.

On Thursday, Sarma denied connection with the Maharashtra political crisis. He said, "There are many good hotels in Assam, anyone can come there and stay...there is no issue with it. I don't know if Maharashtra MLAs are staying in Assam. MLAs of other states can also come and stay in Assam," Sarma told.

The opposition leaders have also launched an attack on the CM for ignoring the flood situation in the state and indulging in politics.

The crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after a majority of party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati.



Shinde camp has claimed the support of 38 Shiv Sena MLAs and nine independents. The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati since June 20, authorized Shinde on June 23 to decide on a further course of action.

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde is appearing to be holding a tight grip on the Shiv Sena, as the strength of MLAs supporting him is expected to cross 50 as more legislators are likely to reach Guwahati on Friday.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that both Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are trying to eliminate Shiv Sena politically from Maharashtra and the MLAs made countless attempts to inform Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the malafide intentions of alliance partners.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut even urged rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and discuss their issues with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Raut also claimed that the Shiv Sena is ready to "consider exiting out of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) if this is the will of all the MLAs" but with a condition that the rebel MLAs will have to convey the message directly to CM Uddhav Thackeray and discuss the issues with him.

Earlier, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge held the central government led by the BJP responsible for the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra where around 40 Shiv Sena MLAs have revolted against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and are currently camping in Guwahati.

Kharge alleged that the BJP-led Centre is attempting to "destabilize" the "strong" Maha Vikas Aghadi government in view of the forthcoming presidential poll next month as they need numbers to get their presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu victorious in the poll slated to be held on July 18.

However, BJP had said the Maharashtra crisis is Shiv Sena's internal matter and the party has nothing to do with it.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Jayant Patil had said his party is "firmly standing with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray".(ANI)

