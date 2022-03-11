Himanta Biswa Sarma says Congress would be reduced to 'small geographical area' by 2026

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 11 (ANI): A day after Congress witnessed a debacle in five states that went to Assembly polls, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday took a dig at the grand old party and said that the party would be reduced to a small geographical area by 2026.

Sarma said, "I think Congress would not remain a big political party by 2026. It would be reduced to a political party of a district or a party limited to a small geographical area."

Notably, Congress failed to win a single state out of the five states as the party even failed to retain power in Punjab.

Hitting out at Congress further, the Assam Chief Minister said that the party has been rejected as an alternative party to the BJP and has lost its pan-India presence.

"Congress had its government in Punjab which slipped out of their hands. Congress could not come back to power in Uttarakhand as well where there is a political culture that the government keeps changing every five years. Congress performed badly in Manipur and Goa in comparison to its previous election. The people have rejected Congress as an alternative to the BJP. Congress has become like a small regional party after this election. They no more have a pan-India presence. They no more have an appeal across the castes and communities. The party has now been limited to a level of a regional party," he said.



Lauding BJP's performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections in which the party returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur with a clear majority and became the single-largest party in Goa, Sarma said that the party would also win the polls that will be held in this year as well.

"The return of the BJP to power consecutively in the four states is a record in itself. The election results reflect the faith that the people of India have in PM Modi. BJP will keep registering wins in all the upcoming elections," he said.

"The people have rejected the caste-based political parties. The people have started voting on the basis of development," Sarma added stating that the country has rejected all the dynastic parties.

Talking about the formation of government in Manipur where the party secured 32 seats in the 60-member Assembly. Sarma said that the parliamentary board of the party would take a decision on the matter.

"The NPF has extended its support to the BJP and has sent the letter of support to the governor. Further decisions on the formation of the government would be taken by the parliamentary board of the party," Sarma said. (ANI)

