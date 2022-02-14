Himanta Biswa Sarma shares videographic evidence of surgical strike, slams KCR

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday released a video purportedly of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for questioning the actions against the terrorists.

"Dear KCR Garu, here is the videographic evidence of the surgical strike by our brave Army. In spite of this, you question the valour of our Armed forces and insult them. Why are you so desperate to attack and malign our Army? New India will not tolerate insults against our Army," tweeted Sarma with the video.

The video shared by Sarma comprises screenshots of maps, satellite images and cut shots of various videos.

Rao on Sunday had said, "Even today, I am asking for the proof. Let the government of India show (the proof). The BJP makes false propaganda that is why people are asking for it."



The two CMs are engaged in a row over the issue of surgical strikes since last week.

The row started on Friday when the Assam Chief Minister addressing an election rally said, "Look at the mentality of these people. General Bipin Rawat was the pride of the country. India conducted the surgical strike in Pakistan under his leadership. Rahul Gandhi demanded proof of the strike. Did we ever ask you for proof of whether you are Rajiv Gandhi's son or not? What right do you have to demand proof from my Army?"

Following this, Telangana Chief Minister urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda to sack the Assam CM for his comments on Rahul Gandhi.

Hitting back at KCR, Sarma took a dig at Rao saying, "I believe that questioning the Army whether they have carried out the surgical strike or not is the biggest crime. He (Telangana CM KCR) got agitated by my comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi but not by Rahul Gandhi's comment on our Army."

The Indian Army had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in September 2016 after 19 of the Indian Army soldiers were killed in the base camp in Uri. (ANI)

