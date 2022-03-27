Himanta Sarma slams Kejriwal over remarks on 'Kashmir Files', asks him not to be 'anti-Hindu'

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 27 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday slammed his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on 'The Kashmir Files' and asked him not to be "anti-Hindu" stating the latter has no right to humiliate the society.

Kejriwal, in his speech in the Delhi Assembly, had accused the BJP leaders of "promoting" the movie and asked the makers of the movie to upload the film on YouTube which attracted backlash against the Chief Minister on social media.

With the BJP attacking Kejriwal for making several movies in the past tax-free in the national capital but not the Vivek Agnihotri film.

Speaking to the reporters here, Sarma said, "You make it tax-free or not, you do not have the right to humiliate and insult us. You may do whatever you want, but do not be 'anti-Hindu' so openly. If our Hindu samaj (society) is in this condition, it is because we are more anti-Hindu within the Hindu family. Otherwise, Hindu civilisation once used to show the path to the world."

Questioning the Delhi Chief Minister's interest in making the Anupam Kher starrer film free for everyone on YouTube, Sarma said that Kejriwal has made several movies tax-free in the national capital.

"Arvind Kejriwal has made several movies tax-free in Delhi. I want to ask him why did he not ask to upload all those movies on YouTube? Why do you have interest only in The Kashmir Files being uploaded on YouTube?" he said.

Earlier on Friday, the Assam Chief Minister had accused Kejriwal of using the Delhi assembly "to rub salt in the wound of Hindus".

"If you don't want to make #KashmirFiles tax-free, don't. But stop this constant mocking of Kashmiri Pandits. Their sufferings are a result of such condescending attitude & appeasement politics of secularists. It doesn't behove a CM to use the Assembly to rub salt in the wound of Hindus," Sarma said.