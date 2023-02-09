Hindenburg-Adani row: Modi govt doing corruption through corporate houses, says Punjab Congress chief

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 8 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the wake of the Hindenburg-Adani row and said that the Modi government was giving loans to "friends" without a grant and indulging in corruption thereby draining the country's wealth.

While talking to the media, Raja Warring said, "It is understood that people have started getting clever. How much time does it take for people to take loans? However, PM Narendra Modi has given thousands of crores of rupees to these friends without a grant. By doing this, one comes to know that these people are now doing corruption through corporate houses."

Raja Warring further supported Rahul Gandhi over his statement on the Prime Minister's relationship with Adani and Ambani.

He said, "Rahul Gandhi had started expressing the reality of PM Modi in front of the people of India many years ago but people were not understanding it. Now it seems people's money is going to sink."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a strong attack on the government in the wake of the Hindenburg-Adani row linking the rise of the Adani group to that of PM Narendra Modi and alleged that "rules were changed" in some sectors to favour the businessman.



Rahul Gandhi, who was the first opposition leader to speak during the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha, said the relationship with Gautam Adani began many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister and added that "real magic" started after 2014 and the businessman rose from 609th to second spot globally in the rich list.

Talking about the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said, "After Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, today in Chandigarh Congress Bhavan, there was a partnership of all Congress leaders of Punjab, in which all the Congress workers and common people were thanked for their huge contribution to make this Yatra a success."

"Now, after the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Hath Se Hath Jodo Yatra is going to be started soon. For that too, everyone has been asked to be ready and to give all their cooperation for its preparation," he added.

The Punjab Congress President also reacted to the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state.

He said, "The Aam Aadmi Party presents a bundle of lies in front of the people. They are running the government only through advertisements." (ANI)

