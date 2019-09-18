Hindi is not the unifying force of India, says Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Slamming Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Hindi language pitch, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said that Hindi is not the unifying force of India.

"We, in Tamil Nadu, will never accept the imposition of Hindi. Hindi is not the unifying force of this country. We will oppose the imposition of Hindi vociferously," he told ANI.

He said that he will also participate in the protest organised by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on September 20 in Tamil Nadu.

However, earlier today, Amit Shah has issued a clarification stating he had only requested people to learn Hindi as their second language and not to impose it over any regional one.

"I never asked for imposing Hindi over other regional languages and had only requested for learning Hindi as the second language after one's mother tongue. I myself come from a non-Hindi state of Gujarat. If some people want to do politics, it is their choice," Shah told reporters. (ANI)

