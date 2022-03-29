Hindu community not in majority in several districts: Assam CM

Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 29 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that the Muslim community is in majority in the state and cannot be considered a minority in the northeastern state anymore, adding that Hindus are in minority in several districts.

"When Hindu is not a majority in the state you can declare them as a minority. But I would like to request that when the Hindu community is not a majority in the district, in that district, Hindus should also be declared a minority. There are many districts in Assam where Hindus are hopelessly in minority. Some of them even have less than 5,000 Hindus," the Chief Minister told mediapersons here.

"Muslim community is the majority and is the largest community in Assam. This is not just my opinion. It is the statistics. Statistically, Muslims are the largest community in Assam," added Sarma.

Earlier Assam Chief Minister called for a review of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and said a fresh exercise should be done in this regard.



"We had said earlier also that the old NRC should be reviewed and done afresh. Our discussion with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) is going on. We want the NRC to be done again in the state," he siad.



The updated list of NRC was published in August 2019 and over 19.06 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out of the list. (ANI)





