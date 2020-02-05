Hindu dharma a must to save eternal values of world: Goa RSS chief

Panaji (Goa) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Goa Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Laxman Behare on Wednesday said Hindu Dharma is a must to save the eternal values of the world.

"The RSS has been putting efforts to take India to newer heights in the world. The organisational structure of Hindu dharma is a must to save the eternal values of the world. The Sangh is trying to establish those values in society since the past 94 years," said Behare addressing a press conference here.

He said the world is facing an "acute shortage of contentment" due to turbulence in the commercial world and social structure of the society.

"Due to turbulence in the commercial world and social structure of the society, the world is facing an acute shortage of contentment and looking towards Bharatiya (Indian) philosophy as it is the only answer to every problem," he said.

Speaking to ANI, Bahare said Bhaiyaji Joshi, the general secretary of RSS, will visit Goa on February 8 and 9, 2020.

"Joshi has invited all 40 MLAs, Goa Archbishop and others to create awareness about the RSS and its workings among people," he said. (ANI)

