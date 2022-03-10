Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee: Aparna Yadav on BJP's return to power in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Latest trends indicating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returning to power with a comfortable majority for an unprecedented second term in Uttar Pradesh, party leader Aparna Yadav on Thursday said "Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee".

"Hindu-Muslim-Sikh-Isai Sabke Sab Hein Bhaajpayee. This is an answer to all those who divided (the state) on the basis of appeasement politics and caste. We are forming the government with 'Jai Shree Ram'. We cannot get a better government than this," Yadav told ANI.



Aparna Yadav who joined BJP ahead of the assembly polls is Samajwadi Party patron and Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law.

According to Election Commission, the latest trends show BJP is leading in 231 seats and has won 21 seats. While SP is leading in 116 seats and Congress in two seats. Further, Bahujan Samaj Party is leading in one seat.

The counting of votes began at 8 am and will continue till the final results. (ANI)

