New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Hindu Sena on Saturday called off the Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance call in view of the law and order situation in the national capital.
A press release from Hindu Sena read, "Hindu Sena call off the March 1 Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance calls. This is to inform the public in General that Hindu Sena have decided yo call off the March 1 protest site clearance event in view of the ongoing law and order situation in Delhi. I request all my fellows and friends not to go to Shaheen Bagh."
A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)
Hindu Sena calls off Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance call
ANI | Updated: Feb 29, 2020 18:15 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Hindu Sena on Saturday called off the Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance call in view of the law and order situation in the national capital.