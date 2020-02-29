Hindu Sena calls off Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance call

New Delhi [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Hindu Sena on Saturday called off the Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance call in view of the law and order situation in the national capital.

A press release from Hindu Sena read, "Hindu Sena call off the March 1 Shaheen Bagh protest site clearance calls. This is to inform the public in General that Hindu Sena have decided yo call off the March 1 protest site clearance event in view of the ongoing law and order situation in Delhi. I request all my fellows and friends not to go to Shaheen Bagh."

A large number of people, mostly women, have been holding a sit-in protest in Shaheen Bagh area since mid-December last year in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). (ANI)

