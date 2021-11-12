Hinduism, Hindutva are two different things: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things.

While addressing the launch of the Congress party's digital campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' via video conferencing, Rahul Gandhi in his address asked, "What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they are the same thing, why don't they have the same name? They're obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is."

Rahul Gandhi said that the Congress party's ideology is alive, vibrant but has been overshadowed.



"Today, whether we like it or not the hateful ideology of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has overshadowed the loving, affectionate and nationalistic ideology of Congress Party, we have to accept this. Our ideology is alive, vibrant but it has been overshadowed," he claimed.

The Wayanad MP further said that the Congress party's ideology has been overshadowed because the party has not propagated the ideology among people aggressively.

The Congress party will be conducting a nationwide mass awareness programme, titled Jan Jagran Abhiyan between November 14 to November 29 to highlight the anti-poor policies of the Centre. (ANI)

