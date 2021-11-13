Hinduism is a way of life while Hindutva has been used as political tool: KTS Tulsi

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Congress leader KTS Tulsi on Friday said that 'Hinduism' is a way of life, while 'Hindutva' has been used as a "political tool".

The comment comes after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi while addressing the launch of the Congress party's digital campaign 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan' said that Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things.

"I am not a scholar on this but I think Hinduism is a way of life which people can voluntarily adopt with love. Hindutva has been used as a political tool and is a prospection of your own views without caring for the others," Tulsi said.



"The idea of India is that you can persuade people to your argument but not force them," the Congress leader added.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi has said that the Congress party's ideology has been overshadowed because the party has not propagated the ideology among people aggressively.

The Congress party will be conducting a nationwide mass awareness programme, titled Jan Jagran Abhiyan between November 14 to November 29 to highlight the anti-poor policies of the Centre. (ANI)

