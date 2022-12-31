"His source is either anti-national or Chinese": Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Rahul Gandhi over his remark against Indian Army

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday questioned Rahul Gandhi over his 'thrashing' remarks on the Indian Army, and sought the source of information, alleging that it could be either an "anti-national or a Chinese".

Sarma also alleged that the Chinese embassy had funded the Rajiv Gandhi foundation and questioned their "relation".

"Why Rahul Gandhi developed relations with Pakistan and China? Under what conditions he made the agreements while establishing the relationship? Rajiv Gandhi foundation got funding from the Chinese embassy. What is the source of Rahul Gandhi when he says that 'Indian soldiers were beaten up' while our source is 'Indian soldiers had beaten up'? He must reveal the source...It is either an anti-national or a Chinese," Sarma said while speaking to ANI.

Rahul Gandhi, earlier this month, sparked a controversy by saying, "The Chinese Army is "thrashing" the Indian Army along with the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is preparing for war against India."

His remark had come in the backdrop of the Tawang faceoff between the Indian Army and Chinese army on December 9 in Arunachal Pradesh.

CM Himata Sarma, when asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's allegation that the Centre was "only doing advertising", said that the government is speaking about less than its accomplishments and works.

"I have seen this government developing national highways, AIIMS, expanding railways network to the northeast, and providing electricity to every house. Where are advertisements? The government is speaking very less than it has accomplished," he said.

Sarma also took a swipe at Nitish Kumar's apparent nod to Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the Prime Ministerial post in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said that the post is already reserved for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chair will remain occupied.

"Good. He is just a face or a candidate. Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister. That face is occupied. What does it matter if the face is of Kamal Nath or Nitish Kumar? Prime Minister's seat is not vacant and is reserved for PM Modi. It will remain occupied," he said.

Earlier today, Kumar said that the JD(U) has no problem with Rahul Gandhi's candidature as the Prime Ministerial candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, adding that the decision will be taken once the Opposition parties get down to the talking table.

"We have no problem with it...When all (opposition) parties sit together and talk, then we will decide on everything," Kumar said.

When asked about the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Opposition's participation in it, the Chief Minister said that it is a programme of the Congress party and the JD(U) will decide its further course of action.

"It is a program (Bharat Jodo Yatra) related to their (Congress) party...Later, when we talk, we will decide what needs to be done," he said.

The remarks of the Chief Minister came after Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need for the Opposition to have a central ideological framework.

"The opposition needs a central ideological framework that only Congress can provide but our role is also to make sure that opposition parties feel comfortable," Rahul Gandhi said.

"If the opposition stands effectively with a vision, what I hear from the ground, it will become challenging for BJP to win the elections. But the opposition has to coordinate properly and the opposition has to go to the people with an alternative vision," the Congress leader added. (ANI)