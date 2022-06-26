Historic bypoll victory in UP, Tripura shows people have unbreakable faith in PM Modi, says Nadda

By Aashique Hussain

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Expressing gratitude to the people of Uttar Pradesh for the resounding victory in Azamgarh and Rampur Lok Sabha by-polls on Sunday, BJP national president JP Nadda said that the victory shows that the people have faith in the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier today, in a major setback to the Samajwadi Party, BJP candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi won the Lok Sabha by-poll in Rampur defeating Samajwadi Party's handpicked candidate Asim Raja. While BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav defeated SP's Dharmendra Yadav in Azamgarh.

Speaking to ANI, Nadda said, "The historic victory in Rampur and Azamgarh shows that the people of the state have faith in the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I express my gratitude to the people of the state."

"The way people are voting for the BJP across the country and making us victorious shows that they have unbreakable trust in PM Modi. I congratulate the Chief Minister, state unit chief and his entire team on the victory," he added while expressing gratitude for the win to the people.

Noting that the Samajwadi Party had won the last election in Rampur and Azamgarh, Nadda said that this time the BJP has secured victory in both the seats "with a big margin".



Enumerating the work done by the state government in cooperation with the Centre, Nadda said the women of Uttar Pradesh have become more secure, strict action has been taken against the criminals and the law and order has been established in the state.

"The double-engine government of the Centre and the state have freed the state from the atmosphere of fear. The mafia that was dominant on the roads is now confined to the jails. Those who created the atmosphere of fear and themselves scared. The development works have benefited every family."

The BJP chief lauded the victory in Tripura Assembly by-polls in which the BJP pulled off the victory on three out of the four seats where elections were held, and congratulated the chief minister who also won the election.

"With the victory on two seats in UP, we have also won three out of the four seats in Tripura Assembly by-polls. Chief Minister Manik Saha has also won by a big margin. I congratulate him and express my gratitude to the people of Tripura," Nadda said.

"The BJP is securing historical victories in various other local body elections in the country, I thank the people of the country for it," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the historic victory in the by-election in Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is a result of the welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government'.

"The historic victory in the by-election in the Azamgarh Sadar Lok Sabha seat is the result of the welfare policies of the 'double engine BJP government' under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister. This victory is dedicated to all the hardworking workers of the BJP. Thanks people of Azamgarh!" tweeted Adityanath in Hindi. (ANI)

