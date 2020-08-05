History is repeating itself with the construction of Ram temple, says PM Modi

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Describing the foundation stone laying for the construction work of Ram Temple as a historical moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said history is repeating itself.

"With the construction of this temple, not only history is being made, but is being repeated. The way boatmen to tribals helped Lord Ram, the way children helped Lord Krishna lift Govardhan mountain, similarly, with everyone's efforts of temple construction will be completed," PM Modi said.

"Lord Ram always had love in his heart for the poor. His administrative system depended on social equity," he added.

PM Modi further said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of 'Ram Rajya' (ideal state) on the basis of Lord Ram's character and his virtues.

"Ram spoke on the basis of place, time and situation. He taught people how to discharge one's duties," the Prime Minister said.

"Ram resides in our hearts and is an integral part of our lives. People should witness the power of Lord Ram. There were efforts made in various junctures of our history to erase our existence but Lord Ram prevails and is the basis of our culture," he added.

The Prime Minister further said it is an emotional moment today for the country when the foundation stone of Ram temple is being laid.

"Every heart is illuminated; it is an emotional moment for the entire country. A long wait ends today. A grand temple will now be built for our Ram Lalla who had been living under a tent for many years," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said that the Ram temple will inspire the entire humanity till eternity.

"I believe that this grand Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya, like the name of Shri Ram, will reflect the rich heritage of Indian culture. I believe it will inspire the entire humanity till eternity," he said.

"We will have to remember that whenever mankind believed in Lord Ram, progress took place. Whenever we deviated from the righteous path, doors to destruction opened. We will have to keep everyone's sentiments in mind. We have to ensure everyone's development with the support and trust of all," he added.

PM Modi further said the Ram temple will become a modern symbol of India's traditions.

"Ram Mandir will become the modern symbol of our traditions. It'll become a symbol of our devotion, our national sentiment. This temple will also symbolise the power of the collective resolution of crores of people. It will keep inspiring the future generations," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said he had to come to Ayodhya to fulfil the work of Lord Ram.

"I had to come because without doing the work of Lord Ram I can't take rest (translated from a couplet in Awadhi)," he said.

"India is creating a glorious chapter in history in the presence of the Lord Bhaskara (Sun god) on the bank of Saryu river today. From Kanyakumari to Ksheer Bhawani, Koteshwar to Kamakhya, Jagannath to Kedarnath, Somnath to Kashi Vishwanath, Bodh Gaya to Sarnath, Amritsar Sahib to Patna Sahib, Andaman to Ajmer, Sammed Shikhar to Shravanabelagola, Lakshadweep to Leh," he said.

PM Modi earlier conducted 'bhoomi pujan' for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya today. (ANI)