HK Patil writes to K'taka Home Min over JSW Steel land row

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 29 (ANI): Congress leader HK Patil on Saturday wrote to Karnataka Home Minister MB Patil over Jindal Steel Works land issue, stating that the Cabinet Sub-committee should look into it.

In the letter, Patil stated that the Cabinet sub-committee should ensure that the state's natural resources are protected.

He also mentioned that the committee, which is headed by MB Patil, should look into the opinion given by the Advocate General.

Earlier this month, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had alleged that BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa had taken Rs 20 crore cheque from JSW Steel when he was the state's chief minister.

"I will discuss everything in the Assembly session. BS Yeddyurappa got a cheque of Rs 20 crore for offering land deal sale to Jindal Steel Works. I know the truth and I will speak," Kumaraswamy had told media on June 19.

Kumaraswamy's allegation came at a time when the BJP was attacking the Congress-JDS coalition government over the cabinet's decision to convert the lease of 3,667 acres of land in Ballari to JSW Steel into a sale.

It may be noted that last year, a CBI court had acquitted Yeddyurappa, his sons, son-in-law and nine others in the corruption case filed against them over alleged receipt of Rs 20 crore.

The BJP has alleged that the state government would get kickbacks once the deal is finalised. (ANI)

