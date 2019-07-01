Home Minister Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha (Courtesy: RSTV)
Holding election by 2019 end in J-K is EC's decision: Shah

ANI | Updated: Jul 01, 2019 14:43 IST

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the government has no other option but to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir as the Election Commission wants to hold Assembly elections in the state by the end of 2019.
His remarks came in Rajya Sabha after he moved a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule for another six months, starting July 3.
He also moved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill that proposes to provide reservation to people living in the areas along the border with Pakistan on par with residents of areas near the Line of Actual Control.
"The Election Commission after consultations with Jammu and Kashmir administration and all the political parties decided to hold Assembly polls by the end of this year. The Election Commission took this decision in view of religious events like Ramzan and Amarnath Yatra and the prevailing security situation," Shah said.
On the Reservation Bill, the Home Minister said it will benefit 3.50 lakh people residing in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir.
"A total of 433 villages in the state including 70 in Kathua, 133 in Samba and 232 in Jammu will be the beneficiaries of the Bill," he said.
Both the Bills have already been passed by voice vote in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

