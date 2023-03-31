Home Minister always misguides: Kharge on Shah's Rahul claim

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha, the party's national president Mallikarjun Kharge said the former always "misguides" people.

"I do not want to say much about him. Home Minister always misguides, he always lies. In Rahul Gandhi's case, he was disqualified at lightning speed. I think nowhere in the country did such a thing happen," Kharge told reporters.

Kharge's remarks came against the backdrop of Shah's statement that Congress was misleading people when it comes to Rahul Gandhi's issue.

"Today, you might have seen a man, who is convicted, has been reinstated by Speaker before Supreme Court hearing. You can imagine with what vengeance they are acting against Rahul Gandhi. We will face it and our legal team is working," added the Congress chief.

Meanwhile, Congress and other Opposition parties are contemplating moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla next week on the ground that Opposition members are not being allowed to speak, sources said on Tuesday.

As per the sources, the proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs.



"Opposition parties may bring a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday. The proposal was kept in a meeting of Congress MPs. Congress is talking to other Opposition parties in this regard," a source told ANI.

The trigger for the development came following the notification disqualifying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after his conviction in a defamation case and claims that the Opposition was not getting a chance to raise the Adani issue.

However, it needs the backing of at least 50 members to move a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

It is important to note that for the no-confidence motion to be moved, the House has to function.

Meanwhile, in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi and against his disqualification, Congress MPs, leaders and workers staged a 'Loktantra bachao mashal shanti march' near Red Fort where the police detained several party leaders and workers.

Congress General Secretary, KC Venugopal alleged that the protestors were stopped everywhere.

"You should see the plight of democracy in the country. We are doing a peaceful torchlight march. Yesterday we discussed this with the police and commissioners and they agreed. Today, they stopped our workers everywhere," Venugopal said. (ANI)

