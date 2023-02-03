Home Minister Amit Shah to attend 'Vijay Sankalp' rally in Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally and lay the foundation stone of IFFCO Nano Urea Plant in a day-long visit to Jharkhand on Saturday.

Amit Shah will be participating in four separate public events in his visit to Jharkahnd's Deoghar which include worship at 'Baba Baidyanath' temple, laying the foundation stone of IFFCO Nano Urea Plant, 'Vijay Sankalp' rally and Centenary Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School.

The Home Minister is scheduled to begin his Jharkhand visit by offering prayer at 'Baba Baidyanath' in Deoghar.



In the afternoon, the Minister will lay the foundation stone of the IFFCO Nano Urea Plant at IFFCO ground in Deoghar where he will also attend a 'Vijay Sankalp' rally. Shah will also participate in the event of Centenary Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School in the evening.

This will be the second visit of the Home Minister to Jharkhand within a span of one month. Shah had visited Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on January 6. In his last month's visit to Jharkhand, he held a party core group meeting and a public rally in Chaibasa on January 7.

The Minister's visit to Jharkahd is crucial in view of the 2024 parliamentary elections besides the 2024 Assembly elections. (ANI)

