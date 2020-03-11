Home Minister Amit Shah to speak on Delhi violence in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to reply today to a short duration discussion in Lok Sabha on last month's communal violence in Delhi.

This will be the first time that the Union Home Minister would give an official statement on the violence that rocked the national capital from February 23 to February 26 in which at least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries.

Shah has been criticised by the Opposition for not giving a statement on the issue and not visiting the riot-hit areas.

The victims of the violence have also accused the Delhi Police -- that reports to the Union Home Ministry -- of inaction when the riots were raging.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi have given a notice for short discussion on "Recent law and order situation in some parts of Delhi" in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Other MPs too will join the discussion.

The Opposition has been demanding a discussion on the Delhi violence since the beginning of the second leg of the Budget Session on March 2 and disrupted Parliament over the issue. The government had agreed to hold the discussion after Holi. (ANI)