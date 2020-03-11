Home Minister pays tribute to Delhi violence victims

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of Delhi violence, which erupted in parts of the national capital city recently.

"I pay my tribute to all those who lost their lives in riots in Delhi and extend my condolences to their grieving families," Home Minister Shah said in the Lok Sabha at the outset of his reply to the debate on Delhi violence.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that the recent incidents of violence in the North-East Delhi were in the making for months.

Lekhi also criticised the Congress party, stating that "some people have the history of setting things ablaze."

At least 53 were people killed and more than 200 sustained injuries in the violence. (ANI)