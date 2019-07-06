Home Ministry allocation up by Rs 5,858 crore

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The allocation of Home Ministry has gone up by Rs 5858 crore in the union budget presented on Friday over the revised estimates of 2018-19.

A sum of Rs 1,19,025 crore has been allocated to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the union budget for 2019-20 which includes Rs 15098 crore for union territories.

The ministry had been allocated Rs 1,13,167 crore in the revised estimates of 2018-19.

The major schemes that have seen an increase in allocation include Modernisation of Police Forces, Border Area Development Programme, Freedom Fighters (pension and other benefits), Border Infrastructure and Management and National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project.

The allocation has been marginally reduced for police infrastructure and relief and rehabilitation for migrants.

The National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project has seen the steepest rise from Rs three crore in the revised estimates of 2018-19 to Rs 296 crore in the budget (ANI).

