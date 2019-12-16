Home Ministry to soon start drafting rules under Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi [India], Dec 16 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry will soon start the process of drafting rules for those eligible for Indian citizenship after the enactment of Citizenship Amendment Act 2019.

MHA sources said applicants will need to apply for citizenship with required documents through the prescribed channel.

They said applicants will not get citizenship automatically.

According to the sources, in the last six years approximately 2830 Pakistani citizens, 912 Afghan citizens and 172 Bangladesh citizens have been given Indian citizenship.

They added that close to 15,000 Bangladeshi nationals were also granted Indian citizenship after incorporating more than 50 enclaves of Bangladesh into Indian territory post the boundary agreement between the two countries in 2014.

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities who fled religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)