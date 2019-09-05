Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala (File Photo)
Hooda pressurised Congress for posts, says Haryana BJP chief

Pragya Kaushika (Ani) | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:40 IST

Tohana (Haryana) [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala on Thursday took potshots at Congress over the appointment of Bhupinder Singh Hooda as chairman of party's state election management committee saying he had been given the role "under compulsion".
He alleged that Hooda, who has also been appointed CLP leader apart from the chairman of the election management committee, had got the posts by "pressurising" the party leadership.
The Congress also appointed former union minister Kumari Selja as Haryana party chief.
Barala termed appointments by Congress as its compulsion. "Hooda virtually threatened the Congress for this post. Congress is a party that could not announce (a new) national president and had to anoint Sonia Gandhi again. To make appointments ahead of elections is also a face-saving exercise, " said Barala.
Accepting that Khap panchayats have role in the polls, Barala said that they will never side with the opposition.
"Khap is a important system in the social structure of Haryana. It has a history and warrants respect. It takes big decisions," he said.
Responding to a query on the purported turf war between those who have joined the party from other parties recently and party leaders, Barala said that tickets were unlikely to be given to those who have joined the party with the sole motive of contesting elections.
"When big leaders from other parties were joining in, I had made it clear to them they should focus on strengthening the party and not themselves," added Barala. (ANI)

