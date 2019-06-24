Hooda rejects BJP leader's claim of his exit from Congress

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 24 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday rejected BJP leader Krishan Bedi's claim over his exit from the party.

"Krishan Bedi, Anil Vij or Khattar sahab, they do not see anything else but Hooda, they even dream of me during the night," he told reporters here.

Hooda lost from Sonipat seat in the recently concluded elections, while his son Deepinder Singh Hooda too lost to Arvind Sharma of the BJP from Rohtak, a known Hooda bastion.

Haryana, where 90-Assembly seats are at stake, is scheduled to vote in October this year. (ANI)

