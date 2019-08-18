Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Parivartan Maha Rally in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday. Photo/ANI
Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda at Parivartan Maha Rally in Rohtak, Haryana, on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Hooda slams Congress leaders for not supporting abrogation of Article 370

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:37 IST

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday came down heavily on his own party leaders for not supporting the abrogation of Article 370, which accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
"When the government does something right, I always support it. Many of my colleagues opposed the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370. They have lost their way. It is not the same Congress as it used to be," said Hooda, while addressing 'Parivartan Maha rally' here.
The comments by the top leader come amidst speculations that he might quit the party and chart an independent political course.
Continuing his tirade against the Congress leaders, he said that like others, he never compromises when it comes to patriotism and self-respect.
"Those who oppose (abrogation of the special status), I want to tell them --Usulon Par Jahan Aanch Aaye/Vahan Takrana Zaruri Hai/Jo Zinda Hai To Zinda Dikhna Zaruri Hai," he remarked.
Notably, Hooda had earlier too said that Modi government's decision to repeal Article 370 was a "milestone".
Ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, he also promised many things to the people. Among these were loan waiver, free electricity to farmers, free bus service to women in Haryana Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) and employment to at least one person in each family.
"If we form the government in Haryana, we will bring a law like Andhra Pradesh so that 75 per cent of the jobs go to the people of the state," he said.
"Rs 2,000 will be deposited in the bank account of every poor housemaker. Those below the poverty line will be given rice and wheat at Rs 2 per kg. Poor people will not have to pay electricity bill if they consume less than 300 units of powers," he said.
His son and former MP Deepinder Singh Hooda said if the Congress comes to power, it will follow the path of love, growth, and development.
"The path that the BJP has shown in the last five years is of riots, unemployment, and intolerance. Today, we have a chance to take back Haryana politics in the direction that will help it grow," he added.
BJP, which is upbeat after its unprecedented success in the Lok Sabha polls, has already started its preparations for the assembly polls.
Party chief Amit Shah announced 'Mission 75' at a rally in Jind on Saturday, and accused the Congress of not repealing Article 370 over the past 70 years.
Earlier in the 2014 elections, the party crossed the halfway mark in the 90-member Assembly by winning 47 seats. The BJP had ousted the two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda by reducing the Congress to just 15 seats in the state Assembly. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Noida: Bike rider dies on spot after collision with speeding car

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A speeding car hit a biker leading to his immediate death in Sector 75 area here, said police on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:42 IST

Rain and lightning in several districts of Uttar Pradesh: IMD

New Delhi (India), Aug 18 (ANI): Several districts of Uttar Pradesh are very likely to have rain, thunderstorm and lightning during the next three hours.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:39 IST

Yogi Adityanath likely to expand his Cabinet shortly

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may effect the much-awaited expansion of Cabinet soon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:38 IST

Punjab government brings 4500 journalists under SSBY scheme

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The Punjab Government under chief minister Amarinder Singh has brought journalists into the ambit of its recently launched flagship universal health insurance scheme 'Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana' (SSBY) according to an official statement.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:34 IST

Instead of Uttam Pradesh, UP now known as Hatya Pradesh:...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader and former Chief Minister, Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday hit out at Yogi Adityanath government in the state, saying that the state which should be known as "Uttam Pradesh is now known as Hatya Pradesh".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:27 IST

Tejasvi Surya claims Jain brethren attacked in Bengaluru over...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Sunday expressed concern over the alleged attack on Jains by a "few rowdy elements" in Bengaluru over "Hindi written on a banner of a temple".

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 18:04 IST

Keen to reopen all communication channels: J-K advisor to Guv

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Advisor to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor, K Vijay Kumar, on Sunday said that after the abrogation of article 370, communication channels here were reduced as an essential preventive measure to ensure they are not misused.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:50 IST

Punjab Agri Dept raids shops selling fake pesticides, agri-inputs

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Punjab's Agriculture Department has raided several shops and godowns where fake pesticides and agricultural inputs were manufactured and seized a huge amount of illegal substances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:40 IST

Punjab: Life severely impacted in Koom Khurd village due to...

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Life in Koom Khurd village near Ludhiana has been severely impacted after the level of water in the Sutlej River rose following the release of water from Ropar Headworks on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:25 IST

Runaway child rescued from Odisha train

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Railway Protection Force (RPF) have rescued an eight-year-old boy from a train in East Coast Railway in Odisha on Sunday. The minor had run away from his home out of fear that his parents would send him to school.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:20 IST

Delhi: Woman allegedly set ablaze by in-laws in Nizamuddin

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A woman was allegedly set ablaze on Sunday by her in-laws in Nizamuddin area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 17:15 IST

UP: Journalist, his brother shot dead in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): A journalist and his brother were shot dead during a fight between two families in Madhonagar area here on Sunday, police said.

Read More
iocl