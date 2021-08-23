Hope Centre will reconsider its decision to hold caste-based census, says former Bihar CM Manjhi

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) President Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday expressed hope that the Central government will reconsider its decision to hold the caste-based census.

Manjhi is part of the delegation of 11 parties led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar which is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today over the caste-based census.

"There has been a long-standing demand for the caste-based census in Bihar. Bihar Assembly has unanimously sent a proposal for the census to the Central government twice. But since there was no response from PM Modi, we decided to meet him personally," the HAM president told ANI.



"The last caste-based census was done in 1931 in Bihar. This census is important to know the caste demography in the society and will help the government to work for the welfare of the minorities," he added.

On being asked about the refusal of the Ministry of Home Affairs to conduct a caste-based census, Manjhi said: "I hope the government will reconsider its decision."

"The government even keeps a count of the animals in the country. These are the people of the country. I hope PM Modi will understand this and give us a positive answer," he said.

Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) Tejashwi Yadav, who is also in Delhi to attend the meeting with the Prime Minister said: "Twice resolutions have been passed in Bihar Assembly for caste census in the state. With such a census we can get data that can help in preparing relevant benefit schemes for people from different sections of society." (ANI)

