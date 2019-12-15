Hope PM Modi breaks silence over violence against women: Priyanka Gandhi

New Delhi [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the incidents of violence against women.

Priyanka also attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over violence against women, saying the Yogi Adityanath government was not able to maintain law and order in the state.

"Today, the Prime Minister was in UP. Hope that he will break his silence on the women safety and the heinous crimes against them in UP," she said on Twitter.

"The BJP government of UP has become shameless. They cannot maintain law and order," she tweeted, quoting a new report about a girl being set ablaze in Fatehpur.

According to police, an 18-year-old girl was allegedly raped and set ablaze by a man in Ubipur village of Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Saturday.

The girl is in a critical condition and has been shifted to a hospital in Kanpur city, Fatehpur District Magistrate Sanjeev Singh said. (ANI)

