Hope PM Modi tells us what NDA gave Bihar apart from unemployment: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 23 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three rallies in poll-bound Bihar scheduled for today, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav raised the issues of unemployment, among others, which he alleged, have been plaguing the state over the 15 years rule of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Yadav in a jibe at the Prime Minister said he hoped that the issues will be mentioned in his speech at the rallies.

"I hope the Prime Minister will tell Bihar residents today why even after 15 years of JDU-BJP government Bihar is at the lowest rank in the national average of sectors like education, health, jobs, employment, farming, industry? What has NDA given to Bihar, which gave it 39 out of 40 MPs, apart from unemployment?" Yadav's tweet read (roughly translated from Hindi).

The Prime Minister will address three rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur in poll-bound Bihar on Friday.

Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.

Bihar Assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10. (ANI)