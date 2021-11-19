Hope this decision unites nation, says Sukhbir Singh Badal on Centre's call to roll back farm laws

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], November 19 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday hailed the Centre's call to roll back the three farm laws and hoped that this decision unites the nation.

Badal further urged the Prime Minister to also withdraw the cases against the farmers.

"Wholeheartedly welcome the decision on the repeal of three farming black laws. Shiromani Akali Dal is particularly grateful that Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Parkash Purab was chosen to announce it. I hope this decision unites the nation, which has seen much temper due to the protests," tweeted Badal.



"I only wish the Prime Minister would have taken the decision when Shiromani Akali Dal had raised the issue at the time of enactment of these farm laws. A lot would have been different then. Now I urge @PMOIndia to take it forward by withdrawing the cases against farmers," he tweeted.

In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Farmers have been protesting against the government's three farm laws since they were passed by the Centre in 2020.

The three farm laws are as follows: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act provides for setting up a mechanism allowing the farmers to sell their farm produces outside the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMCs). Any licence-holder trader can buy the produce from the farmers at mutually agreed prices. This trade of farm produces will be free of mandi tax imposed by the state governments.

The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act allows farmers to do contract farming and market their produces freely. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act is an amendment to the existing Essential Commodities Act. (ANI)

