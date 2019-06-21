Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File photo)

Horse trading is bedrock of BJP's expansion: Congress

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:03 IST

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI) The Congress on Friday accused the BJP of "engineering defections" in Telugu Desam to "manufacture majority" in the Rajya Sabha and said "horse trading was now the bedrock of BJP's so-called expansion".
In a statement, party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP should provide an answer to people over defections from various parties and the process "is murder of the Constitution and democracy".
He said the BJP not only wants `one nation, one election' but "one party" also and "its political conduct to engineer defections from opposition parties is denigrating the Constitution".
He said the BJP must realise that people have given it more responsibility to uphold constitutional norms and ethos.
"Its conduct has been simply the opposite. Latest instance is the illegal and unconstitutional manner in which it engineered defections among the Rajya Sabha MPs belonging to the TDP in an attempt to manufacture majority in Rajya Sabha. Congress questions the culture of defections systematically being cultivated by the BJP," he said.
The Congress leader said that defections "were based on threats, coercion, money power, muscle power and enticements".
"Horse trading is now the bedrock of BJP's so-called expansion. This phenomenon, sans any ideological moorings, is murder of the constitution and democracy," he said.
Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had claimed during electioneering in the Lok Sabha polls that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were in touch with him and this was "a brazen attempt at horse trading". He said legislators and councilors of Trinamool Congress have joined the BJP after the elections.
Referring to Arunachal Pradesh, he alleged that BJP "subverted all well-established democratic norms for power by hook or crook".
He said Presidents' rule was imposed in Uttarakhand to topple the democratically elected government but the Supreme Court quashed the decision in May 2016.
Surjewala said BJP has engineered defections in the Congress from time to time. Referring to Goa where Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in the last assembly elections, he said the "BJP committed a daylight robbery of the mandate by forming a government through the Governor".
"In October last year, two Congress MLAs joined the BJP. It later engineered a split in the Maharashtra Gomtantrak Party," he said.
Surjewala said that "Operation Kamala" was conceived in Karnataka by the BJP "to lure" opposition MLAs and alleged that one of its leaders "was caught in a tape".
Referring to Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat last year, he said BJP had "lured" at least 14 Congress MLAs.
"Seventeen Congress MLAs have either resigned or joined BJP in the past two years and several have been made Ministers," he said.
Surjewala alleged that in November last year, BJP attempted to engineer a split in the Peoples Democratic Party as 18 of the party's MLAs "were supposed to break ranks and join Sajjad Lone-led People's Conference".
Referring to Maharashtra, he said Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil was lured by the BJP and has been made a minister in the Fadnavis government.
Surjewala said that in Telangana, 12 out of 18 Congress MLAs merged their party with "BJP's B-Team Telangana Rashtra Samithi recently". (ANI).

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:14 IST

CISF celebrates International Day of Yoga in grand manner

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Forces (CISF) partook in yoga celebrations on a grand nationwide scale on International Yoga day on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:06 IST

Yoga day celebrated with enthusiasm, PM performs asanas with...

New Delhi (India), Jun 21 (ANI): The fifth International Day of Yoga was celebrated with enthusiasm and zeal in India and many parts of the world with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing asanas along with nearly 30,000 people at an event in Ranchi.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 21:04 IST

Weather conditions to improve in peninsular and north-central...

New Delhi [India], June 21(ANI): Favorable weather conditions to approach as Southwest Monsoon advances into remaining parts of Central Arabian Sea, predicted Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

AN-32 plane crash: Last rites of LAC Pankaj Sangwan performed

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 21 (ANI): Mortal remains of Leading Aircraftsman (LAC) Pankaj Sanghwan, who lost his life in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh, were brought to his native place in the district on Friday, where the last rites were performed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:51 IST

Sisodia requests 100% funding from Centre for Centrally...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia on Thursday requested government that the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) should be funded 100 per cent by the Centre for Union Territories (UTs) with and without legislature.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Govt orders 'necessary arrangements' after 4-yr-old died of...

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 21 (ANI): After a 4-year-old boy who is found positive for the Japanese Encephalitis died at the Jagdalpur Medical College here on Thursday, the government issued orders for making necessary arrangements and providing proper treatment to patients at all health centr

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:31 IST

Delhi CM seeks Centre's cooperation for Yamuna flood plains...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday sought the Central government's cooperation for the natural storage of water in the Yamuna River floodplains.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:28 IST

Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): In the wake of four Telugu Desam Party MPs switching sides to BJP, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday asserted that the BJP's conduct is denigrating constitution.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:17 IST

When someone insults army, we pray good sense prevails upon him:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath on Friday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has courted controversy by sharing the pictures of Army's dog squad doing yoga along with their trainers, with a sarcastic jibe -- New India -- on the top of his post.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:08 IST

Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): All 17 BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar have decided to donate Rs 25 lakh each for better medical facilities and treatment to encephalitis-affected children, sources said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:07 IST

Chinese Army personnel participate in joint Yoga session with...

Arunachal Pradesh [India], June 21 (ANI): Chinese Army personnel participated in a joint Yoga session with the Indian Army troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the Eastern Border on the fifth International Yoga Day.

Read More

Updated: Jun 21, 2019 20:03 IST

Chairman of RS has no authority to approve merger of parties:...

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party leader Jayadev Galla on Friday said the Rajya Sabah Chairman does not have the authority to approve mergers of parties, remarks that came after dissident TDP MPs claimed they have merged their Legislature Party with BJP.

Read More
iocl