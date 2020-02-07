How Amit Shah arrived at figure of 45 for Delhi polls



New Delhi [India], Feb 7 (ANI): Just hours ahead of the campaigning for Delhi assembly polls coming to an end on Thursday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a claim that his party would get 45 seats in the polls.

The central leadership has asked its seven Members of Parliament in Delhi to secure 6-7 seats in their respective Lok Sabha constituency.

According to sources, the BJP has reached the figure of 45 seats taking into consideration the mandate of Lok Sabha polls in which the party secured 65 of 70 Assembly seats coming under 7 parliamentary segments.

The outcome of Delhi Assembly polls, to be held on Saturday, will be more a reflection on the in-charge of Assembly seats than a direct reflection on the ability of BJP's central leadership.

The party has put the onus on its recently elected seven MPs to secure maximum possible seats in their respective areas.

Sources said the central leadership -- BJP chief JP Nadda and Amit Shah -- has clearly defined the roles of sitting MPs and asked them to ensure the Aam Aadmi Party-led government is dislodged in the national capital.

The party leadership is of the view that in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had secured all seven seats in the national capital, winning in 65 of the 70 assembly segments and that this could easily be replicated in the Assembly election.

"Though the party had ridden piggyback on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha polls, the BJP still feels that it can repeat the performance. With the grassroots workers and local leaders putting in hard work, we are sure that the party will be able to secure a majority," sources added.

As part of this strategy, the local MPs have been asked to lead from the front and closely monitor the developments, party meetings and strategy in their respective constituencies.

Besides Delhi MPs, there are ministers and senior party leaders who have been made in-charge of different Assemblies.

"All the in-charges have to submit a report every day to the party and how they perform will be taken into account as well," said a senior party leader.

The assembly elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place on Saturday (February 8). The counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)