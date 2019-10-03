Chairman of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, Vijay Chauthaiwale (File photo)
Chairman of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department, Vijay Chauthaiwale (File photo)

How did President Trump come on board for Howdy Modi event, reveals Chauthaiwale

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Chairman of BJP's Foreign Affairs Department Vijay Chauthaiwale on Thursday said that the organisers of the event -- Howdy Modi! -- had invited US President Donald Trump and his acceptance came as a surprise to all.
"Any time we organise an event abroad, the diaspora invites the local leadership. This is not the first time that the head of the government was invited. There are four instances in the past and leaders like David Cameron and Netanyahu had attended events earlier," Chauthaiwale told ANI.
"We also invited congressmen from both sides and going by the tradition, we invited the US President as well. We were sure he won't come, but he accepted our invitation," added Chauthaiwale, who spearheaded the preparations of the 'Howdy Modi!' event.
The BJP leader said that the Secret Service of the US President was highly accommodating 'as they understood that it wasn't their event.'
Elaborating on the event he said that even the podium from which both leaders spoke was specifically designed suiting the needs of both the leaders.
"The US President spoke from a podium with a seal on it. Our Prime Minister spoke from a transparent one. They said they can't use ours. The solution was we could give two podiums. One could remain vacant. But there were suggestions from the other side," informed Chauthaiwale.
He further said: "The White House suggested that they designed a new one without the US seal. We also suggested a few things in it. Nowhere such steps were taken by the US President. It was a grand story of collaboration of two governments, two security agencies and of the entire diaspora."
Speaking about the scale of 'Howdy Modi!' event, the BJP leader said: "In Houston, we had just little over 8 weeks for preparations. We have 1,100 odd Indian communities in Greater London, 600 in Silicon Valley. 100 Gujarati associations in the Bay Area. It represents a mini India there. Thanks to the appeal of the Prime Minister, we have been successful in bringing them together."
"Volunteers were busy for four weeks. 50,000 people who attended this event, seats were allocated to them. Entire thing was done by volunteers. We wouldn't have been able to afford to do it through professionals, who may have charged us four dollars per seat. It can be a classic case study for managing big events," he said, adding all the donations were anonymous as the organisers didn't want anyone to hijack the show.
"There was one from the Indian community who owned a Subway store. He used to supply 100 of Subway sandwiches to volunteers for a week. It was a community spirit shown by an Indian, who owns a Subway shop," said the leader while sharing his experience.
On Hassan Minhaj controversy, Chauthaiwale said: "My understanding is that he was not registered as media. He didn't want to take ordinary seats. He wasn't ready for it and so the clash." (ANI)

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:09 IST

K'taka Deputy CM inspects project for Bus Priority Lane in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi and other officials inspected the project for the introduction of 'Bus Priority lane' in Bengaluru in order to provide necessary road space for improved bus travel time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:09 IST

Delhi: 14 persons held, 3,509 bottles of illicit liquor seized...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) has arrested 14 persons and seized five vehicles and 3,509 bottles of illicit liquor on October 2, which was a dry day in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

US Commerce Secretary meets FM Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:06 IST

Payload on Chandrayaan-2 detects charged particles and its...

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): CLASS, Chandrayaan2's Orbiter payload, in its first few days of observation, detected charged particles, and its intensity variations, the Indian Space Research Organisation said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 22:01 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to fly a sortie in Rafale

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to fly in the first Rafale combat aircraft manufactured for India in France during his visit there on October 8.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:57 IST

Uttarakhand: Exercise KAZIND 2019 between India, Kazakhstan Army...

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The fourth edition of annual military exercise KAZIND 2019 between India and Kazakhstan army commenced on Thursday at Pithoragarh.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST

Indian Army prepared to foil Pak sponsored march to LoC

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Indian Army is fully prepared to foil a Pakistan Army sponsored march planned to be held on Friday involving locals from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) to Line of Control (LoC).

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:53 IST

SC to hear Chidambaram's plea against Delhi HC order on Friday

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear on Friday senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea against the order of the Delhi High Court that dismissed his bail plea in the INX Media case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:49 IST

No clean chit given to Dr Kafeel Khan: UP Principal Secy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has not given a clean chit to Dr Kafeel Khan in 2017 Gorakhpur children death case, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Rajnish Dubey said during a presser here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:45 IST

Protesters are filled with enthusiasm to express themselves on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 3 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said here that those who were protesting against the seminar on Article 370 in the JNU are, in fact, filled with enthusiasm and curiosity for expressing their views on the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:45 IST

AP: Atmakur residents agitate against govt liquor shop in locality

Atmakur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Tense situation prevailed at a newly set up government liquor shop at AC colony in Atmakur town on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 21:34 IST

Kolkata: Durga Puja pandal spreads message on pollution

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Santoshpur Lake Pally committee has got designed the Durga Puja pandal in a manner to create awareness about the problem of pollution, which is fast assuming a critical proportion.

Read More
iocl