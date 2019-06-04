How many will you sack, asks Tom Vadakkan over Abdullakutty's expulsion

Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): Expressing surprise over the sacking of AP Abdullakutty from Congress for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP member Tom Vadakkan on Monday said that Abdullakutty did nothing wrong by praising the prime minister.

"Abdullah has only criticised the policy of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and the national leadership. He has praised the prime minister of India and he has done the right thing. And for that if he is removed, how many members of the Congress party will they remove? It is a question that the people of India are asking," Vadakkan told ANI.

AP Abdullakutty was expelled by the KPCC on Monday for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Is it wrong to praise the prime minister of the country?," Vadakkan added.

The BJP leader said that every KPCC member will praise the PM in coming days, asserting that see how many members the Congress party will sack.

"Who all will be left in the KPCC and who all will they finally remove is going to be a big question," he said.

Abdullakutty, a former Congress MLA, was the party's Muslim face in northern Kerala.

"It's a sad news. I expected it from Mullappally Ramachandran, the KPCC president. I am not an opportunist. I am a person who took a stand on developmental issues," AP Abdullakutty had said on his expulsion. (ANI)

