How would India become great if it doesn't reform, perform, transform? BJP hits out at Oppn over anti-Agnipath protests

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): After the Opposition's backlash on the newly launched Agnipath recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday hit out questioning how would India "become great if it does not reform, perform or transform".

The remarks of BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra came while addressing a press conference after the media briefing by the top officials of the Indian Armed Forces regarding the Agnipath Scheme.

Notably, the Opposition leaders had demanded the rollback of the scheme. Congress held a 'satyagraha' on Sunday at Jantar Mantar in solidarity with the youth protesting against the Central Government's Agnipath Recruitment Scheme, during which General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that the scheme will 'kill the youth' of the country and will 'finish the Army'.

Addressing the press conference, Sambit Patra said, "The way Lt Gen Puri has explained the Agnipath programme in the army conference. I think now there is no doubt about it. It is sad to say that there should be no politics on some subjects. Politics is also taking place in the country on the subject of national policies and the army officers have to come and explain to them and have to say that there is no place in this country for arson and violence and do not indulge in violence. After all, what does the opposition want?"

"How will India become great if it does not reform, perform and transform?" he added.



The BJP leader lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "walking on Agnipath" (path of fire) for the progress of the country and said that the Opposition is "not able to digest this".

"Prime Minister walks on the path of reform, perform and transform by working 24 hours a day. He walks on the path of Agnipath so that my country can progress, my India can become great. But some people are not able to digest this national policy, politics is being done on this too," he said.

Earlier today, a senior Army officer clarified that the programme will not be rolled back and said that it is the "only progressive step to make the country young".

Addressing a joint press briefing with the officers from the Indian Navy and Air Force, Lt General Anil Puri, Additional Secy, Dept of Military Affairs, MoD, said that a number of casualties are reported just for health purposes from high-altitude areas.

"Coming to the rollback of the scheme, no. Why should it be rolled back? It is the only progressive step to making the country young. Why is it being made young? We are tinkering with 'Desk ki Raksha (national security). There is no space. I will give you an example. Do you know how many casualties are reported just for health purposes from high-altitude areas? Do read about it, then you would come to know why young is important," the officer said.

He further said that the aspirants will have to "write a pledge in the enrolment form" that they were "not involved in arson", warning that if "FIR is lodged, they simply can't join" the forces. (ANI)

