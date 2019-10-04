HP Guv takes part in Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday participated in the Bathukamma celebrations in Hyderabad.

This year the festival is being celebrated from September 28 to October 6.

The festival is celebrated by the women on a grand scale. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also organised celebrations along with the BJP Mahila Morcha in the city.

Alike Durga Pooja, devotees perform rituals and worship Hindu deity Gauri Devi in the form of Bathukamma. For nine days, different names are given to the Hindu deity. The festival commences with Engili Pula Bathukamma and culminates with Saddula Bathukamma on the last day.

During the time of the festival, flower sale in Telangana increases manifold as the Bathukamma idols are made up of flower stack and arranged in seven concentric layers in the shape of temple Gopuram. Several seasonal flowers having medicinal values are used to make the idols. On the last day of the festival, devotees immerse the idol in Bathukamma Ghat at Tank Bund lake. (ANI)

